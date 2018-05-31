All SC counties out of drought status for first time in nearly two years

A wet month of May means no county in South Carolina is listed in a drought status.

The state Drought Response Committee voted unanimously this week to upgrade the remaining 13 counties listed in the first drought stage to “normal.” The committee cited above-average rainfall totals across much of the state during May, in addition to other factors.

The last time the entire state was drought-free was July 8, 2016, according to the office.

All of the state’s major reservoirs are now at or near their target levels for this time of year.

The committee voted to upgrade the 13 counties listed in the first stage of “incipient” drought status to a normal status. Those counties were predominantly in the Midlands and western regions of the state.

“Recent rainfall, along with higher humidity, has helped reduce the number of wildfires statewide,” S.C Forestry Commission Rural Fire Coordinator Brad Bramlett said. “This was very much needed, since we were well above our 5- and 10-year averages for the number of fires just a month ago.”

The counties that were removed from the incipient stage included Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Hampton, Lexington, McCormick, Richland, and Saluda.