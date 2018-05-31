Samsung and Harvest Hope Food Bank partner to provide disaster-relief meals for special needs families

One of South Carolina’s largest employers revealed a partnership Wednesday with one of its highest-profile nonprofits at the headquarters of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in West Columbia,

Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) announced a $35,000 donation to Harvest Hope Food Bank to help provide disaster-relief meals to feed people with special medical needs in South Carolina.

“We hope this donation helps stabilize families who are and will be at risk due to disasters such as hurricanes,” said Joon So, President of Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America. “We applaud Harvest Hope Food Bank and our state leaders for their dedication to serving the South Carolina community and those who need it most.”

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control runs an emergency sheltering program for people with “special medical needs.” These are citizens who may require electricity to run their medical equipment to help them breathe or eat. Their daily medication may require refrigeration, or other specific climate control measures. For those citizens, a separate emergency shelter was established but previously lacked a provider to feed those residents. Samsung’s donation to the Columbia-based food bank will provide disaster meals to “Special Medical Needs Shelters” across South Carolina.

“The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is two days away. The time is now to be prepared for the unknown. Samsung is helping us do that,” Harvest Hope board chairman Davis Bourne said.

The National Hurricane Center has already predicted seven hurricanes and 14 named storms this upcoming season. The first named storm Alberto has already formed and dissipated before hurricane season officially begins on Friday.

Harvest Hope serves 20 counties in South Carolina. Harvest Hope is the lead food bank during a disaster and coordinates its efforts with other nonprofits across the state.