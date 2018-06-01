Chesterfield Sheriff describes how deputies found the body of missing baby

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks Thursday said at this point there no indication that anyone else was involved in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Breanna Lewis’ baby this week, except the suspected mother. “There’s absolutely no evidence all that there was anyone else there. Anybody else knew about it. Anybody else saw anything. Anybody else heard anything. We have absolutely no evidence that there was anybody there except her and that child,” said Brooks at a press conference Thursday.

Lewis is in custody and is a prime suspect, Lewis originally told officials Tuesday that her daughter was kidnapped by an unknown man who also assaulted her. After which an Amber Alert was issued.

Lewis is currently charged with filing a false police report and improper disposal of human remains.

Deputies found the 11-month old baby dead inside a plastic bag in a diaper box, in a field Tuesday. “They eased up to the diaper box and with their pen, they opened the top and looked inside,” Brooks said. “And inside that box was a one-year-old little girl in a plastic bag.”

The baby’s father took his own life in front of Lewis in October, Brooks said. His family was seeking custody of the baby when she died.