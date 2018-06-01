Chesterfield County sheriff describes how deputies found the body of missing 11-month-old

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said Thursday there is no indication at this point that anyone else was involved in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Breanna Lewis’ child this week.

“There’s absolutely no evidence all that there was anyone else there,” Brooks said at a press conference Thursday. “(That) anybody else knew about it. Anybody else saw anything. Anybody else heard anything. We have absolutely no evidence that there was anybody there except her and that child.’

Lewis is in custody and is the prime suspect. She was given a $71,000 bond Thursday on charges of filing a false police report, improper disposal of human remains, and concealing evidence/DNA.

Lewis originally told deputies Tuesday that her daughter Harley Lane Lewis was kidnapped by an unknown man who also assaulted her. He report led authorities to issue an Amber Alert that afternoon. But Brooks said her story unraveled after repeated tellings.

“A stranger’s abduction of a child is extremely, extremely rare. The chances of that happening are close to zero,” the sheriff told reporters. “We also knew that there was too many coincidences. We needed to look into this further.”

Brooks said deputies fanned out around the home and eventually found a diaper box in a field. The sheriff said the box caught their attention because it was not worn down by weather or exposure. Inside, they found Harley dead.

“They eased up to the diaper box and with their pen, they opened the top and looked inside,” Brooks said. “And inside that box was a one-year-old little girl in a plastic bag.”

Brooks said it’s not clear if the girl’s death was accidental, natural or a homicide. He said any additional charges would likely be based off an autopsy’s findings. State law requires the autopsy results be turned over to a Child Fatality Review Committee.

The sheriff did not have a potential motive for Lewis’s actions, but said investigators are seeking a mental evaluation. Brooks said the Harley’s father took his own life in front of Lewis last year. His family was seeking custody of the baby when she died.

South Carolina’s Department of Social Services did not have any case records on Lewis, although she was previously from North Carolina.