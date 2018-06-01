Month-long Ag and Art Tour begins in SC

South Carolina’s farmers and artists are coming together this month to show off what they produce and how they do it in the annual Ag and Art Tour.

For four weekends in June, artists will be at designated farms throughout 12 South Carolina counties.

“Shoppers can go learn a great deal about agriculture, enjoy some of the talents of some very fine artists and it’s such a popular effort that it has grown to be the largest tour of its kind in the country,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Weathers said people who visit farms during the Art and Ag tour often return other times in the year.

“There’s repeat visits by the folks who come out for the first time at the Ag and Art tour, so that is why we engage with it, because it’s one way to grow agriculture and especially the agritourism component,” Weathers said.

The tour started in just a few counties in the Olde English District in 2012 and has spread to 12 throughout the state. It is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 30,000 visitors participating over the last five years.

“Now it covers 12 counties over four weekends in June,” said Weathers. “So it’s grown to quite the initiative from its start a few years back.”

“Painting, sculpture work, storytelling, music, you name it, just different types of artists who come and engage and it just makes for just a great afternoon or a day of fun with the family,” Weathers said.

“It’s a great way for anyone throughout South Carolina to come to a farm that’s not normally open,” said Jennifer Stalford with J and J Family Farm in Clover, a participant in the tour. “That means you can go behind the scenes. Stuff you don’t normally see, and you can really pick somebody’s brain on what it is they do.”

Click here for more information on the Ag and Art tour and a list of participating farms. Events are held rain or shine.