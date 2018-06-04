New poll indicates South Carolina GOP governor’s primary race could end in runoff

Gov. Henry McMaster could be headed to a runoff election after the GOP primary June 12th.

The Post and Courier reports that according to a new poll that runoff could be with either Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton or Greenville businessman John Warren.

Templeton and Warren have gained support over the last two months, while McMaster’s lead has dropped, according to polling from Michigan-based Target Insyght.

McMaster is the seasoned elected official of the three. Templeton and Warren have never run for public office before.

Warren saw the biggest improvement going from last place in early April with only 1 percent of support to third place last week with 20 percent according to the poll. He has given his campaign $3 million of his own money.

The latest poll puts Warren within the margin of error, plus or minus 5 percent, of tying Templeton. She is at 25 percent in the new poll, up a bit from April.

McMaster’s support fell from 46 percent to 37 percent between two polls, Target Insyght found.