Save the Children report ranks South Carolina near the bottom

Save the Children’s annual End of Childhood Report finds South Carolina is at the bottom.

Senior Vice President of U.S. Programs and Advocacy Mark Shriver told South Carolina Radio Network the state is ranked at 41 for “intact” childhood despite recent efforts to improve its standing.

He said the report focused on five areas. “We look at infant mortality rates, are children malnourished? Security rates are children dropping out of school. The number of children who are victims of violence and are children having kids.”

Shriver said the main reason South Carolina ranked so low was its infant mortality rate.

14.1 million children in the U.S. are growing up in poverty. And while most Americans think child poverty is only an urban issue, child poverty rates are higher in rural areas. The group’s study found nearly 1 in 4 rural children grow up in poverty.

The U.S. is still ranked at 36 in the 2018 End of Childhood Report, alongside countries like Russia, Kuwait, and Bosnia. The report questions why America falls into the group despite being among the most developed, wealthiest countries in the world.