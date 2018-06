Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Prominent state senator steps down after pleading guilty to a misconduct in office charge

— New poll suggests Gov. Henry McMaster could be headed to a runoff in next week’s GOP primary

— Jury awards $12 million to the family of a Williamston teen who died after an axle fractured on her SUV

— Transportation officials want to hear from residents on multiple rail crossings which can grind downtown Columbia to a halt