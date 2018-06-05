Clemson Extension’s school garden training teaches kids gardening skills

As the school year winds down, some students across the state will have some skills they can take with them into the summer.

Clemson Horticulture Agent Amy Dabbs told South Carolina Radio Network that The School Gardening for South Carolina Educators is a horticulture-based training program the school garden training program. “To bring school gardening, the technical skills, and curriculum to the teachers of South Carolina to help them grow school gardens that are successful.”

he program offered by Clemson Extension, designed to help educators grow successful school gardens. The program is part of a multi-agency, farm-to-school initiative, directed by the College of Charleston, aimed at improving academic and health outcomes among South Carolina children and opening the school nutrition market to local farmers.

Dabbs said the students can carry over what they learned to other aspects in their lives. “They can use an outdoor classroom throughout the school year. Then they can also parlay those into 4H Clubs, garden clubs, after-school activities and that sort of thing.”

In 2012, Clemson Extension horticulture agent Amy Dabbs was approached by a graduate of Extension’s online Master Gardener Training, former Dorchester School District Two athletic director Bobby Behr, about using a school farm at Ashley Ridge High School, which was the first school in South Carolina to be Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certified, as a model for similar programs in other district schools.

