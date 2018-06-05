New survey finds South Carolina in bottom 10 states for safety

A new survey shows South Carolina is in the bottom 10 states when it comes to safety.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at 48 indicators from hurricanes to crimes to motor vehicle accidents and ranked states for safety South Carolina ranked 41st out of 50, with 1 being the safest and 25 the average.

The study states that safety is a basic human need and is require some form of it such as personal and financial protection, in every part of daily life. But individuals can feel more secure in some states than in others.

South Carolina came in at 43rd for per capita murders and assaults, 48th when it comes to elder abuse, thefts per capita 45th and at 38th for forcible rape the study found.

In 2017, four hurricanes struck the mainland U.S., killing over 100 people and devastating Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico. And Louisiana led the U.S. in the homicide rate, averaging 11.8 per 100,000 people. Each state is safe from some dangers but falls prey to others.

In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 48 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The data set they used ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.