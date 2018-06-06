Another abuse allegation at a Pickens County daycare center

The director of a Pickens County daycare center was arrested and faces child abuse charges after the parents of a child under her care accused her of whipping their son.

According to foxcarolina.com the parents of a 4-year-old boy who attended Carousel of Learning in Pickens said that Margaret Tennis used a wooden paddle to hit the child on May 15.

Tennis was arrested Tuesday and was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Tennis was released after her bond was set at $1,092.50.

The Pickens Police Department released a second report this week from another parent who said she thought that her child was possibly being abused at the same daycare center.

Police took pictures of the injuries on the boy but said marks on his legs looked like insect bites that were aggravated by scratching.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said it is aware of the situation and it is under investigation.