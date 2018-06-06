Columbia Fireflies baseball fans will have a new snack choice at the stadium starting this Sunday. Crickets.

University of South Carolina professor Marie Boyd told South Carolina Radio Network those who choose to eat crickets join the billions of people around the world who eat insects. “We are actually sort of out of line with the rest of the world. There are about 2 billion people that intentionally eat insects. About 80 percent of the world.”

Greater consumption of insects a good source of protein could mean less animal meat consumption, which has benefits for the environment and food insecurity.

“When you think about insects a lot of people in the United States think about insects in the food context as being something that is disgusting and there is some stigma around it,” said Boyd.

Boyd said it is a developing new food market in the U.S. “What we are seeing is that there is an increased interest and an increasing number of companies that are providing insect-based foods. So, for example, crickets.”

BBQ-flavored chapulines, crickets, will be available at Columbia Fireflies Sunday homes games on June 10, July 22, and August 12, the packaged crickets will be featured from behind a “Terminix Tasties” kiosk.