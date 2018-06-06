Columbia Fireflies baseball fans will have a new snack choice at the stadium starting this Sunday: crickets.

BBQ-flavored chapulines will be available at Fireflies during Sunday homes games on June 10, July 22, and August 12, the packaged crickets will be featured from behind a “Terminix Tasties” kiosk. Terminix is a local pest control business.

University of South Carolina professor Marie Boyd told South Carolina Radio Network those who choose to eat crickets join 2 billion others around the world who regularly eat insects.

“We are actually sort of out of line with the rest of the world,” she said. “There are about 2 billion people that intentionally eat insects.”

She insists greater consumption of insects is a good source of protein and could mean less animal meat consumption, which has benefits for the environment and food insecurity.

“When you think about insects, a lot of people in the United States think in the food context as being something that is disgusting and there is some stigma around it,” Boyd said.

Insects are still a developing new food market in the U.S. “What we are seeing is that there is an increased interest and an increasing number of companies that are providing insect-based foods,” she said. “So, for example, crickets.”