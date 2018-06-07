Army Corps budgets $49 million for Charleston Harbor dredging project

About $49 million in federal money will go to a project that will deepen Charleston Harbor.

The $558 million project started in March. It will deepen the harbor to 52 feet, giving the Port of Charleston the East Coast’s deepest waterway.

It’s an effort for the port to take a new class of mega cargo ships carrying 14,000 or more boxes.

The state is contributing $271 million for the project, the rest is to come from the federal government.

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement after it was announced that that the money would be going to the project. “This is may be one of the most significant wins for Team South Carolina this year. President Trump’s commitment to South Carolina and the Port of Charleston keeps our dredging on schedule to become the deepest harbor on the East Coast. This give’s South Carolina an immeasurable recruiting advantage for new jobs and investment while announcing to the world that this is the place to do business for generations to come. This was truly a Team South Carolina effort and would not have been possible without the herculean effort of our federal delegation led by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, the State Ports Authority leadership, the financial support and commitment of the General Assembly, and the Charleston area leadership team.”

The announcement was made Thursday by Gov. McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham, although the Army Corps has not officially released its budget plans.

The Post and Courier reports that South Carolina Ports Authority president and CEO, Jim Newsome declined to comment on Thursday’s announcement until after the Army Corps confirms its budget.