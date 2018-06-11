Suicide rate in South Carolina high than national average

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said South Carolina suicide rate significantly increases since 1999.

The numbers from the CDC come after two high profile individuals took their own lives last week, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. The rate in South Carolina went up dramatically, increasing 38.3 percent, according to CDC statistics.

Only seven states saw a larger increase in their own suicide rates. South Carolina overall as a higher suicide rate than the rest of the country.

In 2016, the Palmetto State’s suicide rate peaked at 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

For this Vital Signs report, CDC researchers examined state-level trends in suicide rates from 1999-2016. In addition, they used 2015 data from CDC’s National Violent Death Reporting System, which covered 27 states, to look at the circumstances of suicide among people with and without known mental health conditions.

Researchers found that more than half of people who died by suicide did not have a known diagnosed mental health condition at the time of death. Relationship problems or loss, substance misuse; physical health problems; and job, money, legal or housing stress often contributed to risk for suicide. Firearms were the most common method of suicide used by those with and without a known diagnosed mental health condition.