University of South Carolina professor: Important for kids to read over the summer

Experts agree that children who don’t regularly read during the summer experience a regression of skills and knowledge.

University of South Carolina professor Beth White told South Carolina Radio Network that it’s called the summer slide in reading. “Summer reading loss and it’s about losing the skills that students have acquired over a school year and over time, not just in one school year, but over time and it refers to the decline in children’s reading development that can occur over the summer.”

She said that parents need to let kids decided what they want to read. “The readers are already interested in reading, but if they’re not, and if they are, either way, the goal is to let them have choice in what they choose to read over the summer versus being told what to read.”

Teachers often spend at least a month re-teaching material that students have forgotten over the summer. That review delays the teaching of new information and skills at the start of a new school year.