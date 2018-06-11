US Supreme Court declines review of Episcopal property disagreement in SC

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday turned down the opportunity to review the property disagreement between The Episcopal Church in South Carolina and a breakaway sect.

The Post and Courier reports that in 2012 after the Diocese of South Carolina left the national church its parishes sued for control of 36 sites valued at $500 million.

Bishop Mark Lawrence’s breakaway diocese won during a Dorchester County trial, but last year the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in favor of the national church, giving the national body ownership of 29 sites that were declared to have agreed to an internal property rule.

Officials from both sides said it could be some time before things can be worked out.