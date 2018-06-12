It is primary day in South Carolina.

University of South Carolina political science professor Bob Oldendick told South Carolina Radio Network that voter turnout will likely be low. “When it comes to actually turning out and voting I think that we’re not going to see anything much different than what we’ve seen historically in this state”

Topping the ballot are the Democratic and Republican races for governor.

Oldendick said even with the governor’s race topping the ballot voter turnout will be low. “I think it’s still going to be about 25 percent. I think it’s going to be right about at the historical level.”

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the primaries, some precincts may have changed, so check with the South Carolina Election Commission at SCVotes.org to find your polling station.