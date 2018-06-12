SCE&G not pleased state agency wants records

SCE&G is not pleased that a state agency wants more records as part of its case before the state Public Service Commission to cut the rates of its electric customers who are on the line for the failed VC Summer nuclear expansion project.

The State newspaper reports that SCE&G said it has released thousands of documents. But it said the SC Office of Regulatory Staff “painted a grossly incomplete and misleading’’ characterization of why the utility has been reluctant to release some documents.

The state Office of Regulatory Staff has stated that SCE&G misled state lawmakers by claiming that a critical report legally was kept confidential because it was prepared for a possible lawsuit against the project’s chief contractor, Westinghouse. The report found an array of problems on the V.C. Summer project site.

Regulatory Staff wants documents related to the report to help make the case that SCE&G’s electric customers should not have to continue to pay an extra, on average $27 a month, for two abandoned nuclear reactors that will not be completed.