SCRN Primary Election Coverage 9:45 PM Update (AUDIO)

There will be a runoff in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary in the state of South Carolina.

Incumbent Henry McMaster will participate in a runoff election in two weeks with John Warren as a result of Tuesday night’s primary election.

Both McMaster and Warren have received a concession from primary challenger Catherine Templeton who told supporters at a Columbia event that “Tonight was not our night… God Bless the state of South Carolina”.

The winner of the runoff will oppose James Smith, who the AP called the winner of the Democratic Primary earlier this evening.

Other races that have been called include Mark Hammond winning the nomination for Secretary of State and Mary Geren winning the nomination for the Democratic Primary in the 3rd US House Congressional District.

Geren will oppose sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the November election.

The Associated Press has also called the US House 7th District Republican Primary for Tom Rice.

Bill Dubensky has more in our newsroom: