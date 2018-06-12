SCRN Primary Election Coverage 10:15 PM Update (AUDIO)

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate James Smith has spoken after winning the party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Smith is the runaway winner over Phil Noble and Marguerite Willis with less than 40% of the precincts reporting as of this hour.

It’s unclear who Smith will face in November, as the GOP Primary will head for a runoff between incumbent Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren which will occur in two weeks.

There will be a runoff in the US House 2nd District Democratic Primary between Annabelle Robertson & Sean Carrigan for the right to face Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in the general election.

Other races which have been called include Mark Hammond winning the nomination for Secretary of State and Mary Geren winning the nomination for the Democratic Primary in the 3rd US House Congressional District.

Geren will oppose sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the November election.

Tom Rice wins the Republican Primary in the 7th District of the US House, and will face one of four potential Democrats in a primary which has still yet to be called.

Archie Parnell has won the Democratic Primary in the US House’s 5th District, and he will face sitting Republican Ralph Norman in November.

Bill Dubensky has more in our newsroom: