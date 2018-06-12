SCRN Primary Election Coverage 10:45 PM Update (AUDIO)

Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Catherine Templeton has offered her concession as the results continue to come in from Tuesday’s Primary.

The GOP Primary will head for a runoff between incumbent Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren which will occur in two weeks.

There will also be a runoff in the US House 2nd District Democratic Primary between Annabelle Robertson & Sean Carrigan for the right to face Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in the general election.

Among the races still without a result, they include the Attorney General’s race, which Alan Wilson in danger of a runoff receiving 49% of the vote ahead of Todd Atwater at just under 30% with 58% of the precincts reporting. Sitting Republican Mark Sanford is also in danger of losing his seat with 40% of precincts reporting, as he trails challenger Kate Arrington by percentage points (51% to 49%) in the race US House District One.

Other races which have been called include Mark Hammond winning the nomination for Secretary of State and Mary Geren winning the nomination for the Democratic Primary in the 3rd US House Congressional District.

Geren will oppose sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the November election.

Tom Rice wins the Republican Primary in the 7th District of the US House, and will face one of four potential Democrats in a primary which has still yet to be called.

Archie Parnell has won the Democratic Primary in the US House’s 5th District, and he will face sitting Republican Ralph Norman in November.

Bill Dubensky has more in our newsroom: