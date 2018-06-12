SCRN Primary Election Coverage 11:15 PM Update (AUDIO)

Sitting Governor Henry McMaster is confident Tuesday night despite being forced into a runoff election from a Republican challenger.

McMaster will face Greenville businessman John Warren in a special runoff to occur in two weeks to decide the GOP Governor’s nomination.

There will also be a runoff in the US House 2nd District Democratic Primary between Annabelle Robertson & Sean Carrigan for the right to face Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in the general election.

Among the races still without a result, they include the Attorney General’s race, which Alan Wilson in danger of a runoff receiving 49% of the vote ahead of Todd Atwater at 21% with 85% of the precincts reporting.

Sitting Republican Mark Sanford has offered his concession with 86% of precincts reporting, as he trails challenger Kate Arrington by percentage points (51% to 45%) in the Republican Primary for US House District One. Joe Cunningham defeated Toby Smith handily in the opposing Democratic Primary.

“I’ve always been a realist, and at this point, based on the numbers I see, I think that I’ll end up losing this election,” said Sanford.

Other races which have been called include Mark Hammond winning the nomination for Secretary of State and Mary Geren winning the nomination for the Democratic Primary in the 3rd US House Congressional District. Geren will oppose sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the November election.

Tom Rice wins the Republican Primary in the 7th District of the US House, and will face the winner of a runoff between Democrats Mal Hyman and Robert Williams.

Archie Parnell has won the Democratic Primary in the US House’s 5th District, and he will face sitting Republican Ralph Norman in November.

