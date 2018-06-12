SCRN Primary Election Coverage 8:30 PM Update (AUDIO)

The Associated Press is calling the GOP nomination for Secretary of State to Mark Hammond.

Hammond is receiving 64 percent of the votes with 3% of the precincts reporting.

In the Upstate, all eyes are on the crowded contest for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Twelve Republicans and five Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination in the district covering parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties. It’s an open seat in the November general election as current Representative Trey Gowdy has declined to run for re-election.

The Republican field is comprised of a who’s who of former and current state representatives, senators, business leaders, as well as a pastor and a radio talk show host.

Bill Dubensky has the latest from our newsroom: