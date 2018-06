The Associated Press has called Democratic nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina’s 3rd congressional district for Mary Geren.

With 19% of precincts reporting, Geren will take the nomination over Hosea Cleveland, as she currently accounts for 69% of the vote.

Geren will face sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the general election in November.

Meanwhile, numbers are starting to come in from the governor’s races, Bill Dubensky has more from our newsroom: