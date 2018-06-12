SCRN Primary Election Coverage 9:10 PM Update (AUDIO)

The Associated Press has called the Democratic Gubernatorial Primary for James Smith.

He currently has 59% of the vote with 7% of the precincts reporting.

Meanwhile two other races have been called with Mark Hammond winning the nomination for Secretary of State and Mary Geren winning the nomination for the Democratic Primary in the 3rd US House Congressional District.

Geren will oppose sitting Laurens Republican Jeff Duncan in the November election.

The Associated Press has also called the US House 7th District Republican Primary for Tom Rice.

Bill Dubensky has more from our newsroom: