Report looks at impact of rate cuts for SCE&G electric customers

A report about the financial consequences of rate cuts for South Carolina Electric & Gas dodges a key question.

According to The Post and Courier, the report does not address the issue if the lost revenue would force the utility to file for bankruptcy protection according to the report conducted by the accounting firm Baker Tilly.

Bankruptcy is a legal process dictated by business decisions, so SCE&G’s books alone don’t dictate its future, the firm said in a report filed with state regulators.

If SCE&G were to stop collecting $37 million a month from its electric customers for the failed nuclear project expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County, the firm said it cannot forecast what may happen because bankruptcy isn’t always the result of recording accounting entries.