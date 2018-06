The mother who initially told police that her baby was abducted two weeks ago before the 11-month-old’s body was found, is now charged with murder according to WBTV. Nineteen-year-old Breanna Lewis told police that her 11-month-old was stolen out of her arms on the side of a road in Chesterfield County May 29. Lewis was initially charged with filing a false police report and the day after the baby was found. She was later charged with improper disposal of human remains.

