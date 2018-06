There will be a debate before the SC GOP governor runoff. According to The State newspaper Henry McMaster and John Warren will meet for a debate on Wednesday, June 20, at the Newberry Opera House. It is a week after Warren forced McMaster came out as the two in the primary, but McMaster the top vote-getter did not get more than 50 percent forcing the runoff. The debate comes six days before runoff voters will decide between the two men on June 26.

