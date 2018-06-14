Trump not the only factor to Congressman Mark Sanford’s loss in the GOP primary

Trump was not the only factor to Congressman Mark Sanford’s loss in the primary this week.

Sanford lost his bid for re-election to Congress to someone who attacked him on his public criticism of the president, The State reports newspaper reports that was a factor that turned voters against the incumbent across the district, including in his home of Beaufort County.

Victorious State Rep. Katie Arrington also reminded voters of Sanford’s 2009 lie. At the time he was governor and Sanford said he was hiking the Appalachian Trail when he was out of the country visiting his mistress in Argentina.

Trump rejoiced in Sanford’s defeat on Twitter, saying he ousted a foe. Trump had tweeted an endorsement of Arrington on Tuesday with three hours left before the polls closed.