‘Eclipse Over Clemson’ viewing event wins highest honors in international contest

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has awarded Clemson University a grand gold for “Eclipse Over Clemson” for their mega-viewing party for the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Co-coordinator of the event Jim Melvin told South Carolina Radio Network that the event was a complex endeavor that took months of preparation. “We had an event there that had about 50,000 people on campus and we produced a book.”

“Eclipse Over Clemson” was a free event that celebrated the Aug. 21, 2017, coast-to-coast solar eclipse. About 50,000 people came to the campus which was virtually dead center in the path of totality to witness the celestial spectacle.

“Our category which was single day event there were 70 entries, international and national,” said Melvin.

More than 500 faculty, staff, and students from across the university including scientists, media strategists, student volunteers and facilities, security, medical and parking personnel played significant roles in planning and executing the extravaganza.