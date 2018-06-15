Primary races to be decided in June 26th runoff

Several Primary races that were not decided Tuesday are headed to a runoff on June 26.

Those races include the Republican primaries for South Carolina Governor and Attorney General.

Governor Henry McMaster faces Upstate business owner John Warren for the Republican primary for governor. The winner of the runoff faces Democrat James Smith and American Party candidate Martin Barry in the general election in November.

In the Republican primary for Attorney General, incumbent Alan Wilson received 49 percent of the vote — but not a majority to win the primary outright. He faces State Representative Todd Atwater in the Republican runoff. The Republican winner faces Lowcountry attorney and Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in the general election.

Click here for primary results and information on the candidates from the South Carolina Election Commission.

In South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, a field of 13 Republican candidates contributed to a runoff. Former state Senator Lee Bright earned the most votes among Republican candidates with 24.9 percent of the vote, but clearly not the majority of 50 percent plus one. He’ll face either William Timmons or Dan Hamilton in the runoff, once a recount is conducted Friday.

On the Democratic side of the race, a runoff is necessary. Lee Turner will go against Brandon Brown on June 26.

The party winners will face American Party candidate Guy Furay in the November election. The 4th Congressional seat is currently held by Trey Gowdy, who announced he was not running for re-election earlier this year.

In the U.S. House 2nd District race, Democrats Annabelle Robertson and Sean Carrigan will compete in the runoff. The winner challenges incumbent Republican Joe Wilson in the November election.

In the U.S. House 7th District primary, Robert Williams faces Mal Hyman in the Democratic runoff. The winner faces Republican Tom Rice in the general election.