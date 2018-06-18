Charleston could apologize for its role in slavery

Charleston could apologize for its role in the slave trade.

According to The Post and Courier, Charleston City Council will consider an apology in a resolution two pages long at their meeting Tuesday.

Since August of last year, the resolution has been talked about. A council member said the apology is not just a symbolic gesture. It will call for an office on racial reconciliation to be established.

Charleston is just one of many Southern cities that had slavery. Its port served as a major entry point in the African slave trade that began during the earliest colonial times and continued off and on until 1808.

Before the Civil War the city regulated it slavery.