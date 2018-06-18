Poll shows McMaster with lead over Warren going into GOP runoff

Gov. Henry McMaster has more than 60 percent support among likely Republican runoff voters, according to a new poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group.

The State newspaper reports that his challenger, John Warren had more than 30 percent support among likely Republican voters, according to the poll.

It needs to be noted that the poll was taken before Warren received the endorsement of Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant the third- and fourth-place vote-getters in last week’s primary.

The poll surveyed just more than 1,000 likely GOP voters across the state via email, cellphone, and landline.

In the poll, McMaster had 53.86 percent support, with another 6.25 percent leaning or likely to vote for him.

Warren received 28.29 percent support, with another 2.9 percent leaning his way. Slightly less than 9 percent of those polled refused to answer or were undecided.

The runoff is June 26 runoff for the GOP nomination for governor.