A Spartanburg father has been arrested, accused of leaving his 18-month-old son in a vehicle unattended — and the child died. 22-year-old Aaron Tazhon Trammell is charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Herald-Journal. An autopsy determined King D’Andre Trammell died from heat-related issues.

