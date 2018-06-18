State Sen. Timmons in runoff in 4th Congressional District

State Sen. Timmons is headed to a runoff with former State Sen. Lee Bright in the Fourth Congressional District.

Timmons will face Lee Bright in a runoff election on June 26, after a recount Friday.

According to the Greenville News Timmons beat State Rep. Dan Hamilton by 349 votes, or less than 1 percent of the vote, for second place in the Republican primary behind Bright.

Since it was less than one percent an automatic recount was necessary.

According to the Greenville County director of elections and voter registration, the margin separating Timmons and Hamilton was exactly the same in the recount as it was in the primary.