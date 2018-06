An audit says state lawmakers denied schools $2.1 billion. The Greenville News reports that when voters amended the state constitution in 2000 to allow a lottery, lawmakers made a promise, which they signed into law: Lottery revenue would increase overall education funding, not replace the money they were already spending. But according to a newly released audit that’s exactly what state lawmakers have done stiffing schools $2.1 billion since 2002.

