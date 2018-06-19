South Carolina teachers pay raise in limbo

Teacher pay raises are uncertain as state budget talks come to a halt this week. Thi as a July 1st deadline for the spending plan is looming.

The State newspaper reports that budget talks came to a stop when budget negotiations failed to reach an agreement on how to spend roughly $60 million.

That means it’s not certain how much of raise teachers will get.

The House and Senate cannot agree on how to spend $60 million in money that is available.

The House wants to use the majority of that $60 million, $54 million, for a new State Law Enforcement Division lab. The Senate wants $20 million to go to state-owned colleges and universities to renovate buildings, something the House is against.