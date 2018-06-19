South Carolina Radio Network

South Carolina university research using information from lava flows in Hawaii

Research underway at Clemson University is looking at evacuations during disasters.

Researcher Pamela Murray-Tuite told South Carolina Radio Network that evacuations are not only needed for hurricanes. “We are working with a couple of collogues at the University of Hawaii to collect some information on how people are evacuating from the lava.”

She said that a miscalculation in issuing an evacuation order can leave evacuees stuck in a lava flow’s path. “So, it doesn’t become a rescue situation where you would have to use modes other than cars or walking, such as helicopters.”

Murray-Tuite said a lot of thought and preparation go into an evacuation order.

The goal of the research is to help smooth evacuations and save lives.