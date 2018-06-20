Trump, Pence to campaign on McMaster’s behalf ahead of runoff election

President Donald Trump will return to South Carolina to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster a few days before McMaster faces a runoff election.

McMaster’s campaign teased next week’s visit in an email on Tuesday. The campaign also said Vice President Mike Pence will appear on the governor’s behalf over the weekend.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence are changing the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their support,” McMaster stated in the announcement. “That they are both willing to come and campaign to keep South Carolina moving forward is a testament to the success of our great state, to the things we’ve accomplished over the last few years, and to the strength of our people.”

Pence will campaign in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, while the President will be in Columbia on Monday. The campaign says it will give more specific information at a later date.

Trump previously appeared on McMaster’s behalf at a closed-door fundraiser in Greenville last year. McMaster frequently notes he was the first elected official to endorse Trump’s unorthodox presidential run (after his first choice U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham dropped out). McMaster, who was lieutenant governor at the time, became governor when the president tapped his predecessor Nikki Haley as United Nations ambassador.

The President supported McMaster in last week’s Republican primary, tweeting out “Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy.”

McMaster is close to securing the GOP nomination. He picked up 42 percent of last week’s vote but the lack of a majority means Warren’s 28 percent clinched the runoff.

Warren has previously insisted Trump’s endorsement last year came before he entered the race.