Clemson students hope to dig up the past at Fort Hill archaeological site

Students and faculty hope to unearth remnants that help tell the stories of the men, women, and children who lived and worked as slaves during the antebellum era on the Fort Hill property on what now is the Clemson University campus.

Archaeologist and visiting lecturer in the department of sociology, anthropology and criminal justice at Clemson University, David Markus told South Carolina Radio Network that for students it’s a hands-on experience. “Opportunity to train students in the department of sociology, anthropology and criminal justice at Clemson how to do an archaeological excavation.”

The historic Fort Hill property, located in the core of Clemson’s campus, was home to South Carolina statesman John C. Calhoun and later, the university’s namesake, Thomas Green Clemson. While their time on the property is well-recorded, the lives of enslaved African-Americans are largely undocumented.

“We’re looking for principally a couple of structures off of the west side of the plantation house. Things like laundry, smokehouse, storage room, domestic slave quarters,” said Markus.

The Clemson board of trustees in 2016 adopted the recommendations of its task force on the history of Clemson, including that the complete history of the university is told.

The next phase of the archaeology field school at Fort Hill is a two-week analysis course taught by Markus this summer. Students and faculty will document the material found and produce a report.