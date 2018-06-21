James Smith cuts ties with campaign manager

After winning the Democratic primary for governor James Smith has cut ties with his campaign manager.

The Post and Courier reports Mike McCauley left Smith’s team this week in what both sides said was a shared decision as Smith’s campaign enters a new stage for the November election.

Smith beat Florence attorney Marguerite Willis and Charleston businessman Phil Noble in the primary to win the nomination outright.

Smith will face the winner of the Republican runoff next week, either Gov. Henry McMaster or Greenville businessman John Warren.

McCauley worked on Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.