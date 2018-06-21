ORS asks PSC to require SCE&G to release Bechtel report

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff is asking the Public Service Commission to require SCE&G to release documents related to the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear project, including a 2016 audit done by Bechtel.

The ORS filed a motion to compel with the PSC as it continues to gather information to present a case to the commission regarding rate relief for customers now that the nuclear project they had been paying the utility to build for nearly a decade will not be built. Last month the ORS requested all documents from SCE&G related to the abandonment of the project, including the Bechtel report.

“The Bechtel report and any related documents, at this point, should be public,” said ORS Acting Executive Director Nanette Edwards. “They should be out there available for review by the public. They’re directly related to the new nuclear issues and we feel strongly that in light of the way this has all unfolded, the public should have a right to know and be able to look at these documents.”

SCE&G responded to the request, claiming the information in the Bechtel report was protected by client privilege.

Edwards said the information “will inform us as part of our review of the abandonment costs.”

“What did the company know? When did they know it? Because under the abandonment statute, if the company failed to avoid or failed to anticipate or minimize the abandonment costs, that works against them,” Edwards explained. “We’re looking for all information that would, in our words, constitute imprudently-incurred abandonment costs.”

In July 2017, SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced it would no longer build to reactors the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, after charging ratepayers billions of dollars in construction costs. Those rate increases were approved by the Public Service Commission.

“We’ve asked for these documents several times, many times, for SCE&G to turn over everything that they have regarding the Bechtel report, whether they be handwritten notes from meetings or emails,” said ORS Communications Director Ron Aiken. “We’re looking at what they’ve already produced to the Department of Justice. We want that same information.”

Aiken said the ORS got some information from state-owned utility Santee Cooper, which is not regulated by the ORS.

“We want that same information from SCE&G’s end,” he said. “We don’t think we’ve gotten the full story of the documents from what we’ve received so far from SCE&G.”

“There’s a definite gap that exists between the information that Santee Cooper has presented and what SCANA has presented in terms of their communications about the same event,” Aiken said.

In October of 2015, executives from SCE&G and Santee Cooper discussed the Bechtel audit at a meeting.

“We have a lot of notes from Santee Cooper officials who were at that meeting: pages and pages and pages of notes from individuals,” Aiken said. “When it comes to SCANA, we got one half page of notes that looks like it was probably done during the first 10 minutes of the presentation. . . It’s difficult to believe that there was only one half page of notes taken for a million-dollar study that took eight weeks to put together.”

“We’re asking the Public Service Commission to compel them to produce those documents so that we can put together the best case possible and give the best recommendations possible to the PSC so that they can make a good decision,” Aiken said.

The ORS began requesting documents from SCE&G in February. The Public Service Commission has not yet set a procedural schedule or a hearing date on the ORS request for rate relief.

“We hope that the commission will support our request and rule for ORS so that we can gather as much information and look through it,” Edwards said. “I think the customers of SCE&G deserve that.”