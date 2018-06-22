Human remains — possibly buried long ago — found at Bluffton experiment station

An incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office concludes human remains recently discovered at a marine experimental station were possibly part of an old burial site.

The Island Packet newspaper first reported workers discovered the bones while uprooting a tree at the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton on Wednesday. The report said the center’s manager spoke with an archaeologist and pathologist who told him the bones appeared to be very old and not from a recent death.

The report concluded it was possible the bones were from an old burial site.

The Waddell Center is a field experiment station operated by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for mariculture research. It was built in 1983 to develop propagation and farming techniques for marine and brackish water species of finfish, mollusks, crustaceans and plants. Clemson, the University of South Carolina and University of Charleston perform research at the site.

A DNR spokesman said he was not able to provide any additional information on Friday.