Tour bus driver killed in crash with truck hauling SC National Guard carrier

A tour bus driver died Thursday after his empty bus crashed into a truck transporting a South Carolina National Guard vehicle.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office said 73-year-old William White of Rock Hill died from his injuries. The Majestic Tours bus was empty at the time.

The SC National Guard confirmed the truck was carrying an armored personnel carrier back to its base in Richland County after a training exercise in Arkansas.

Highway Patrol Lance Corp. Judd Jones said White was traveling eastbound along Interstate 20 with another bus just before noon Thursday. The pair suddenly came upon traffic slowing down past mile marker 13 north of Aiken.

“The driver of (the truck) was slowing down for traffic ahead of him. The driver of (the bus) ran into the rear of him,” Jones said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office said White was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the bus. He died from multiple body trauma.

South Carolina’s National Guard said the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier was with its 174th Engineer Mobility Augmentation Company. The vehicle was being transported on a commercial truck from Fort Chaffee.