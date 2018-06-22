University of South Carolina exercise science professor: Right times to exercise in heat

It’s going to be a hot weekend across the state, but that shouldn’t stop you from doing your exercise routine outside.

University of South Carolina exercise science professor, Susan Yeargin told South Carolina Radio Network that there are times of the day when exercise can be done outside during heat. “If they can get their regular exercise routine done before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. that’s the ideal situation.”

She said during those time frames are ideal conditions. “Because as soon as we get past 10 a.m. all the way to 8 p.m. we’re just reaching the peak of humidity and heat.”

She said also being hydrated before you exercise and after is important. “Pay attention to their hydration and making sure that start exercise hydrated and after they are done with exercise making sure they rehydrate.”

She said taking cues from your body when to stop or slow down and knowing your limits and don’t overdo it is also important when exercising in the heat.