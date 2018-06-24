Arrington’s two surgeries Sunday go ‘extremely well’ after Friday’s crash, her campaign says

State Rep. Katie Arrington’s campaign said two surgeries performed on the Republican candidate Sunday went “extremely well.”

Arrington was seriously injured in a fatal crash with a wrong-way driver Friday night. The other driver died in the crash, which also injured Arrington’s driver. Arrington defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for South Carolina’s First Congressional District earlier this month.

“The doctors have made it clear that, despite the fact that all of the injuries were very serious and all surgeries were very complicated, Katie will have no neurological deficits or limitations moving forward,” her spokesman Michael Mule said in an email Sunday. “And, she is expected to be out of bed and walking as early as the next few days.”

Mule said Arrington’s first surgery Sunday morning complemented the initial surgery performed on her abdomen Friday night. The second surgery on a spinal fracture finished around 6 p.m. ‘Both surgeries went extremely well,” he said.

Arrington’s campaign and family hope she can leave the hospital after two weeks. Her election opponent Joe Cunningham has agreed to suspend his own campaign until she recovers. The campaign said Arrington may require one more minimal procedure, but that is not certain at this time.

The crash occurred late Friday night as Arrington rode to accept an award from a state medical group in Hilton Head. Mule said the award was related to Arrington’s work as a legislature and was not a campaign event. Her driver at the time was a personal friend also not connected to the campaign. She was listed in critical condition Sunday. South Carolina Radio Network has chosen not to identify her at this time since she is considered a victim and is not connected to any public office or campaign.

The other driver died in the crash, which occurred along U.S. Highway 17. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 69-year-old Helen White was driving the wrong way at the time of the crash. She died at the scene. No other information will be available on White until after an autopsy.