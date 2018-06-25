Columbia’s St. Peter’s Catholic Church named minor basilica by Vatican

The Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments recently issued a decree granting Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia the title ‘Minor Basilica.’ This makes the church the first basilica in the Diocese of Charleston which comprises the entire state of South Carolina. It is the 85th in the United States.

“There are some exciting things that come to the renowned and to the honor that has been granted to us. We are incredibility excited and humbled,” The Very Reverend Canon Gary Linsky, Pastor of Saint Peter’s told South Carolina Radio Network.

The 111-year-old Roman Catholic Church is now officially named “The Basilica of Saint Peter.” The Most Reverend Robert E. Guglielmone, Bishop of Charleston, and Father Linsky made the announcement during Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. Mass. “We are honored to now have a minor basilica in South Carolina. We hold this parish in high esteem because of its spiritual and historical significance to the Diocese of Charleston,” said Bishop Guglielmone in a statement.

Saint Peter’s had its origin in 1821 when the Diocese of Charleston’s first bishop, John England, sent Fr. Dennis Corkery to minister to Irish workers building a local canal. Construction of the original parish church began in 1824 and survived the burning of Columbia near the end of the Civil War. It was replaced by the current, neo-Gothic church in 1907. The word basilica is derived from a Greek term meaning “royal house.” In the Catholic world, a basilica is a church building that has been accorded special privileges by the pope.

“We have a lot to do now to maintain the church, to enhance its growth and to be a place of pilgrimage. And hopefully, a place that enhances the faith of the many who pass through our doors,” said Linsky.

There are two kinds of basilicas. The world’s four major, or papal, basilicas are St. John Lateran, St. Peter, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major, all in Rome. Minor, or lesser, basilicas are significant churches in Rome and elsewhere in the world that meet certain criteria and are given special ecclesiastical privileges. Minor basilicas are traditionally named because of their antiquity, dignity, historical value, architectural and artistic worth, and significance as centers of worship. A basilica must “stand out as a center of active and pastoral liturgy,” according to the 1989 Vatican document Domus ecclesiae.

Saint Peter’s is the only parish church in the Diocese of Charleston, and all but Miami in the American South East, to have hosted a papal visit when then Pope now Saint John Paul II led an ecumenical prayer service on September 11, 1987, during his fourth Papal visit to the United States.

