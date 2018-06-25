Denmark Tech police chief suspended after arrest for sharing confidential information

The police chief at a small technical college was arrested and charged with sharing someone’s sensitive personal information with others.

The State Law Enforcement Division warrants do not go into a lot of specifics, but they do accuse Denmark Tech Police Chief Elton Shuler of using confidential information from a person’s DMV records and sharing it with others. That included shared between February and October 2017 information on his driver’s license, vehicle and photograph.

That information is protected by the DMV and only accessible to those in law enforcement and specific other jobs.

Shuler was charged Friday with public official use or disclosure of confidential information.

A DTC spokesperson said Shuler was suspended without pay during the investigation.