President Trump visits SC to campaign for Gov. McMaster

President Trump visited South Carolina Monday to campaign on behalf of Governor Henry McMaster in the Republican Primary Runoff.

The line of Trump supporters waiting to get into the gym at Airport High School stretched all the way from the gym, in the back of the building, to the school’s front doors at 3 p.m. — three hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. Although they waited in the 100-degree heat, many of them did not get into the gym, which was filled to capacity.

“I said, ‘Henry I don’t work gymnasiums anymore,” he said.

President Trump said he was impressed with those who stayed outside to greet him, even though Air Force One did not land at Columbia Metropolitan Airport until more than an hour later than scheduled due to thunderstorms in the area.

“I want to thank the incredible people of South Carolina for everything you’ve done,” he said. “And right from day one, when I came down here, Henry McMaster, I said, ‘So why are you with me?’ He said, ‘because I like what you say. I agree we need strong borders. We’re talking about it now and we have them.”

“Henry was for me from the beginning,” he said. “There was nobody else. It wasn’t like, ‘I supported Trump.’ You know some of these guys say, ‘I supported Donald Trump very early.’ Yeah. After seven other people. After the defeat of nine people they were with me.”

McMaster faces Upstate businessman John Warren in the Republican runoff for Governor.

“He said, ‘We need strong borders. We have to stop crime. We want lower taxes. We love our military. We love our vets and we love our 2nd Amendment,” Trump said of McMaster’s appeal.

In the rambling one-hour speech, the President fired up the crowd on a variety of issues: late-night talk shows, his wife, Melania, what he calls unfair coverage by the news media (“We just want honesty …fairness,” he said), Hillary Clinton, the peace talks with North Korea, Lowcountry Congressman Mark Sanford (“I never liked him much,” he said), his new relationship with Senator Lindsay Graham, his hair, the decline of The Apprentice, polls, Space Force, tariffs and winning. He even joked about ignoring the words that had been written for him in his Teleprompter, which he ignored.

“They’re true,” he said. “They’re not just as exciting.”

“Sometimes you have to toot your own horn because nobody else is going to do it,” he said.

The crowd responded with a variety of cheers and chants, including “Lock her up!” responding to the President’s remarks about Clinton, and “Build the wall!”

“To keep the momentum going, we need more Republicans in Washington,” he said. “And we need Henry.”